CT woman who crashed at Mar-a-Lago may have been off meds

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut woman accused of breaching security checkpoints at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida may have been off her medication.

“It’s not like her that I would think. What I know of her,” said Kathy Lanouette who has been cutting Hannah Roemhild‘s hair since she was a kid.

Roemhild now lives in Middletown but grew up in Deep River.

“I do it about maybe once a month because she’s got long hair. She just likes it cleaned up,” said Lanouette.

She was surprised to hear about the high speed chase which ended with a crash at Mar-a-Lago where Roemhild drew fire from secret service agents.

Her attorney described to the Florida court the 30-year-old’s ‘long history’ of mental illness and said she had failed to take her medications the day of the chase.

“Very friendly, never moody,” said Lanouette. “That’s about all that I could tell you. I liked her.”

Roemhild once posted a picture with a sign saying ‘not my president’ on her Facebook page but Florida officials do not believe she targeted the president or Mar-a-Lago. She has no criminal history and was known around Deep River as a talented opera singer.

“She sang in here,” said Lanouette. “I said oh sing me a song and she would just sing her song.”

Roemhild’s parents still live in Deep River. No one answered the door at their house. News 8 did speak to another woman however who only had nothing but good things to say about her.

“She was someone who was really was well respected,” said Michelle Grow of Deep River. “They thought she was always kind and wonderful.”

Grow says Roemhild babysat for her friend’s children.

“When I talked to that family they said it was very out of character, they never would have imagined,” said Grow. “They’re just blown away that she would be involved in an incident like this.”

Roemhild is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation before her next court appearance in Florida on Friday.