‘Dancing Daffodils’: Pick-your-own daffodil experience at Halfinger Farms welcoming visitors

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — It is a one-of-a-kind experience, and it is only happening for the next few weeks. Connecticut’s only pick-your-own daffodil farm is now open for the season.

The Halfinger family has been growing plants in greenhouses on its Higganum farm for a couple of decades, but a few years ago they decided to branch out.

“I’ve always loved daffodils,” explained Jennifer Halfinger. “They represent new beginnings, renewal, hope.”

So, they bought a nearby piece of land called Winmar Farm. It looked a lot different in 2017.

“Pretty much where we’re standing had become overgrown,” said Jennifer’s husband, John Halfinger. “So we had to come in and do a lot of mowing initially.”

Then they did a lot of planting. They planted some 8,000 bulbs in the fall of 2019. Jennifer and John’s 17-year-old son, Alden, helped with that.

“We planted them by hand with our shovels and went down,” Alden said. “Pulled it back and dropped them in.”

They started blooming in March of 2020, just as COVID-19 first spread and the world shut down. The first pick-your-own season at the farm they call “Dancing Daffodils” was done by appointment only, one family at a time.

“I think with the pandemic last year, it really gave people a peaceful place to come,” Jennifer said. “I had people come two or three times. It was actually really beautiful.”

They planted many more bulbs for this year, with hopes for many more visitors.

“Just to see them enjoy it so much,” said John. “We’re creating something so…it’s amazing.”

They plan to keep expanding. They have the room and the skilled young labor.

“I love living on the farm. It’s great,” Alden said. “Being able to get up and have something to do every day. It’s great coming up here and seeing our hard work pay off and seeing people be really happy with what we’ve done.”

None happier than mom Jennifer. The unofficial farm name comes from her favorite Wordsworth poem, “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud.”

“The last line is, ‘And then my heart was pleasure-filled and dances with the daffodils,'” Jennifer recited.

The daffodils should be dancing for the next few weeks. The Halfingers hope to be open daily from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for pick-your-own. Conditions can vary, however, so it is very important that you call before you drive there. The farm number is (860) 345-4609.