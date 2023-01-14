MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January.

More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern making, is accompanied by a soundtrack, bringing each section to life.

Thousands of colored LED lights make up the handcrafted lanterns.

The annual event has new Phoenix and American-themed sections, including a 26-foot tall Statue of Liberty lantern.

The festival is open to guests of all ages and runs Thursdays through Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Find tickets to the Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. festival here.