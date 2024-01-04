DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Deep River Board of Education discussed the fate of the John Winthrop Middle School on Thursday night after mold was found in the building last year.

The board of education shared how many repairs the building is going to need and discussed options going forward.

John Winthrop Middle School has been closed since the mold was found in the building last September. Students at the middle school have been attending their classes at the Valley Regional High School.

During the four-hour meeting, the board of education, parents and teachers agreed the problem is going to take a massive effort to solve.

QA+M Architecture released the findings of their facility and mold remediation study and found dozens of key issues that led to mold growth including an improper HVAC system and ventilation, exterior moisture and air infiltration, improperly sealed windows and a failing roof.

The architecture group said every time it rains water is seeping into the walls of the middle school and the proper insulation and high humidity over the summer led to extensive mold growth.

The study then laid out five options to resolve the issue, some more temporary with a quicker move-back-in date and others more costly with an end date in 2026.

The board teachers and parents said no option was perfect and it’s going to take sacrifices but parent Kate Schuenn said safety cannot be compromised.

“I do not envy any of you, it’s very complicated. I do believe in the long-term solution that’s been proposed but I speak for many parents, what does their environment look like next year… I don’t want my kids back in that hallways again,” Schuenn said.

QA+M Architecture is hoping to get the application for state funding in by June and need a decision by March to draft a report.



The board responded saying a decision of this magnitude is going to be difficult to decide in two months and they want to loop the public in.