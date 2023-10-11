DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Deep River Board of Education will hold another special meeting Tuesday night to discuss updates about mold found in a middle school last month.

The board of education decided during their last special meeting earlier this month that John Winthrop Middle School will remain closed while the mold is removed.

A mold expert at the first meeting presented pictures that showed the severity of the mold problem. He also said that black mold was seen on several surfaces and sampling showed airborne mold was detected in 21 out of the 72 areas that were tested.

Students from the middle school have been relocated to Valley Regional High School, where there are two hallways cleared for them to use.

The school is expected to be closed for a few months.

Officials said a lengthy cleanup will be conducted to get rid of the mold and health officials continue working on finding the root of the problem.

The second special meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Valley Regional High School library.

