DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Deep River Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss mold that was found in a local middle school last month.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Valley Regional High School Media Center. The board will review a report about the mold that was found in John Winthrop Middle School that forced its students and faculty to relocate.

Public health specialist and certified mold consultant from EnviroMed, Larry Cannon, is expected to present the report during the special meeting.

Since the mold was discovered in the school, the superintendent of Deep River Schools, Brian White, said the district was working with the Connecticut River Area Health District and environmental professionals to address the issue.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.