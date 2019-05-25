DEVELOPING: State police investigate incident at Goodspeed Airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - State police are investigating an airplane incident at the Goodspeed Airport in East Haddam Saturday morning.

The call came in at around 10:30 Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries or specific details of the incident.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.



