PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A swimmer in distress was rescued by bystanders at Great Hill Pond in Portland on Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The South District Firefighter Facebook page originally made a post that the dive team had been activated to assist a swimmer in distress at Great Hill Pond.

According to fire officials, the dive team was called off just minutes later after bystanders saved the struggling individual.

A day prior, the same dive team had been activated on the report of a missing swimmer at Uncas Pond in Lyme. A 16-year-old boy was pulled from the water, and CPR was administered at the scene. He later passed away at the hospital.

No further information could be provided about the Portland swimmer’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.