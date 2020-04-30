DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) reported their first in-patient COVID-19 death in a psychiatric hospital Thursday.

DMHAS reports the death occurred at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, one of the state’s inpatient psychiatric facilities. As of Thursday, the facility has 41 confirmed coronavirus cases among patients, and 26 confirmed cases among staff.

Since the pandemic began, CVH has had nine patients recover from the virus. Additionally, 22 staff members across eight facilities have recovered and returned to work.

According to DMHAS, the individual who died “had been transferred to an acute care hospital where they died [Wednesday] after a brief hospitalization.”

Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon said of the death, “Sadly, we are not immune to the devastation of coronavirus. The family and health care providers of this patient are in our thoughts and prayers as they deal with the devastating loss of their loved one. We will provide support to the family in any way possible”.

DMHAS reports they operate over 760 mental health and substance use beds and employs approximately 3,300 staff throughout the state-operated service system.

DMHAS says they are taking significant steps to protect clients and staff from COVID-19 throughout their inpatient units. These include: