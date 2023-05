MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Washington Street in Middletown is shut down after a crash on Monday evening, according to police.

Middletown police said one car crashed into a telephone pole, but no one was seriously injured. The collision left downed power lines across the road.

Police said Washington Street is closed between Pearl Street and Broad Street.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect heavy traffic delays.

View our live traffic map below: