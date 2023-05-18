MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new duo in Middletown!

Middletown police Officer Nicolas Capozzo and his new K-9 partner, Kylo, will graduate from the 235th CSP K-9 Patrol Class on Thursday.

Officer Nicolas Capozzo and K-9 Kylo | Photo via City of Middletown

Kylo, a 16-month-old German Shepherd from Slovakia, has been trained in criminal apprehension, obedience, human trafficking, building searches, evidence recovery, and handler protection.

When he’s not out fighting crime, Kylo enjoys playing with his ball, eating snacks, playing hide-and-go seek, and relaxing with dad.

“Welcome to Middletown, K9 Kylo, we are happy to have another ‘good boi’ on the team,” the City of Middletown shared.