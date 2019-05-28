Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Boy Scouts of America uniform (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) [ + - ] Video

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their loved one in Normandy.

Fifteen members from troop 270 went to France last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

While they were there, they visited the grave of a Rockfall man who died while serving our country in Normandy.

On Tuesday, the scouts will present a flag that was flown over Normandy to the man's family.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the United Churches in Durham.

