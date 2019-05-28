Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their loved one in Normandy.
Fifteen members from troop 270 went to France last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
While they were there, they visited the grave of a Rockfall man who died while serving our country in Normandy.
On Tuesday, the scouts will present a flag that was flown over Normandy to the man's family.
The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the United Churches in Durham.
Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
