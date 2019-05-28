Middlesex

Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:10 AM EDT

Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their loved one in Normandy.

Fifteen members from troop 270 went to France last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Related: Durham Boy Scout troop visits Normandy

While they were there, they visited the grave of a Rockfall man who died while serving our country in Normandy.

On Tuesday, the scouts will present a flag that was flown over Normandy to the man's family. 

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the United Churches in Durham.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center