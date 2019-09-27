Durham Fair celebrating 100th year

DURHAM (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again: the Durham fair is back and celebrating its milestone 100th year.

The festivities kicked off with past presidents being honored and cutting the ribbon. “Nothing fosters community spirit quite like this kind of function,” said fair president Daniel Miramant.

It’s hard to top a function like this — it’s the biggest volunteer-run agricultural fair in the state. “I’ve been to other fairs and they just don’t touch what this fair has,” said longtime fair volunteer Emily Annino. “People love the Durham fair, they really do.”

The fair began in 1916 but took a year off when the 1938 hurricane devastated New England and two years off during WWII.

Thursday night was extra special for the kids — Durham kids get fair Friday off. So there’s plenty of time to get up close and personal with llamas, goats and cattle.

“I love teaching the public about the cows, My family’s been doing this since it was on the green,” said Rebecca Groves, “so it’s pretty cool to say I can be a part of this.”

Thousands of volunteers make the fair possible, but they’re also what make the Durham community

“I think the volunteerism is in the DNA of this community,” said Miramant, “it’s just a privilege to be a part of it.”

Hundreds of thousands are expected to come through the fairgrounds this weekend. The Durham Fair runs through Sunday.