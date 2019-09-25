Durham Fair marks 100th year anniversary

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Durham Fair, one of Connecticut’s oldest fairs, is opening its gates on Thursday.

This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the Durham Fair. It’s also the state’s largest fair. During the day, attendees can enjoy a monster truck show, a demolition derby, and a ton of exhibits and craft tents.

A new record was also set for the largest watermelon, weighing in at 203 pounds. The giant fruit was grown by John Ciecleski of Bethlehem. The watermelon can be seen at the fair.

Speaking of giant produce: Gene Lari-viere of Putnam brought his 1,769 pound pumpkin to the fair and broke a Durham Fair record.