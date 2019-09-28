Durham Fair officials, guests, take precautions to mitigate EEE concerns

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Durham Fair is expected to see record crowds this weekend for its 100th year, but will the concern about EEE impact the festivities?

Related: More cities, towns, and Durham Fair take precautions against EEE

Durham Fair officials tell News 8 they met with DEEP and arranged to get the fairgrounds sprayed for mosquitoes before the fair gates opened.

Related: EEE virus found in 21 Connecticut towns

Officials still recommend guests to bring their own bug spray if they are staying for the evening.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks will speak to Durham Fair attendees and explain more about the precautions the Durham Fair is is taking to protect their guests from EEE, tonight on News 8 at 11.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.