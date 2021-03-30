Durham teenager receives her dream boat through Make-A-Wish Connecticut

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A big day for a deserving teen from Durham took place when her wish came true at a local sandwich shop. 17-year-old Sara O’Malley battles cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that impacts the lungs. She thought she was surprising Jersey Mike’s Subs, but then the sandwich makers flipped the script.

Durham’s Sara O’Malley thought she was going to Jersey Mike’s in Fairfield to thank them for fundraising for Make-A-Wish Connecticut, but little did she know she’s not just getting a sub, but something else.

She’s a big country music fan, loves fishing, water sports, and family time. So that’s why she wanted a boat, but not just any boat.

“I wanted to get a pontoon boat or any type of boat just so I can spend time with my family and it’s something I can do more than once and get a lot of quality time with them. Make them happy while sitting on the boat too,” Sara O’Malley, Make-A-Wish recipient.

Even thinking of others, when choosing her wish.

She’s had a tough time with her cystic fibrosis and she’s a trooper. She’s a fighter,” Donna O’Malley, Sara’s mom, said. “She doesn’t get emotional that often and to see her get that way today. it really got me. It was great.”

“It means a ton to me. I’m so thankful and I couldn’t thank them enough!” Sara said.

Wednesday is their day of giving at Jersey Mike’s where 100 percent of the proceeds at Jersey Mike’s across the country will go towards charities. Many of them in Connecticut will go to Make-A-Wish.