EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haddam Fire Department responded to two crashes in the town on Sunday and had to extricate a driver from a car.

According to fire officials, the department responded to Salem Road just before 4 p.m. and found a driver trapped inside a car. Both East Haddam and Salem fire departments were on scene and worked together to remove the person.

Officials said they had to cut off the roof, and it took around 23 minutes to officially remove the driver from the car. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Photos courtesy East Haddam Fire Department

Earlier in the day, fire officials responded to a one-car crash on Norwich Road. At the scene, officials found that the driver had self-extricated and were evaluated on scene.

The road was closed for a limited amount of time, and the crash is under investigation by state police.