EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haddam man is out on bond Wednesday after he was arrested for boat rage.

State Environmental Police say 32-year-old Matt Graillat was boating on the Connecticut River on Friday when he started yelling at other boaters and then pulled a gun on them.

When State Police searched his boat they found eleven other guns.

