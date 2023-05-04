EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haddam Swing Bridge, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation work, will open to boaters multiple times during the day on Sunday, May 7.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the bridge will open for swing span testing at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

While boats will be able to pass underneath during this time, the DOT advises boaters that the swing span is still “in a state of despair” and that these test swings will be monitored by a team of engineers. If anything potentially puts the bridge at risk during the test swings, the remaining openings will be cancelled, the DOT said.

Last month, the structure malfunctioned, leaving the bridge stuck in a closed position. Although the bridge is currently in the middle of a $60 million renovation, it still needs more repairs. In an effort to accommodate more boats, the DOT worked to raise the bridge’s clearance by three feet, removing 50 feet of suspected scaffold.

The DOT hopes the bridge will be able to open as usual and return to a set schedule soon.

Boaters can receive text alerts for closures and re-openings, as well as any emergency closers, by texting the word “SWINGBRIDGE” to 888777.