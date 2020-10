FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities across the state are getting ready for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, happening Saturday.

East Hampton Police is just one of the departments participating. They will be collecting prescriptions at the East Hampton Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event aims to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Last October, Connecticut collected nearly 7,000 lbs. of unused or unwanted prescription drugs.