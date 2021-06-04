East Hampton PD investigating body of woman found in Lake Pocotopaug

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hampton Police are investigating after a body of a woman was found in Lake Pocotopaug Friday morning.

Police say, around 6:17 a.m. they were told of a possible body floating in the lake. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased female in the water just west of the intersection of Route 66 and Old Marlborough Road.

Officials removed the body from the lake and turned it over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deceased has been identified, but their name is not being released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by members of the East Hampton Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

East Hampton PD investigating body of woman found in Lake Pocotopaug

News /

Old Saybrook holds naval dockside ceremony on Connecticut river for Memorial Day

News /

PD: Suspect in several Southington shooting incidents taken into custody on Arrigoni Bridge after pursuit

News /

Veterans, families plant American flags at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown

News /

Gillette Castle reopening after shuttering for more than 500 days during pandemic

News /

Local leaders denounce anti-Semitic images found outside Portland school

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss