East Hampton PD investigating body of woman found in Lake Pocotopaug

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hampton Police are investigating after a body of a woman was found in Lake Pocotopaug Friday morning.

Police say, around 6:17 a.m. they were told of a possible body floating in the lake. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased female in the water just west of the intersection of Route 66 and Old Marlborough Road.

Officials removed the body from the lake and turned it over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deceased has been identified, but their name is not being released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by members of the East Hampton Police Department.