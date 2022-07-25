EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Should there be more armed security guards in schools? That is the question being asked Monday night during a public hearing in East Hampton.

Members of the board of education in East Hampton stated they are considering adding armed guards to school properties in the wake of a series of mass shootings. So far, East Hampton public schools only have one security guard posted on campus, and they are not armed.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers died, public schools across the nation have wondered about the benefits of arming school security. Now, the board at East Hampton is considering adding armed school resource officers to campus, which are current police officers.

Or, officials said they may add armed security officers, which are retired police officers.

The board said it wants to hear from parents about this hot-topic issue, specifically those with children who attend Memorial School, Center School, and the middle school. They will be holding a meeting at the East Hampton Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

While parents are encouraged to speak their minds to the board, officials said they are asked to limit their comments to only three minutes.