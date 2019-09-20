East Hampton school district to spray athletic fields after EEE spotted in the area

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hampton school district is taking precautions amid the threat of eastern equine encephalitis.

Related: Ways to treat EEE symptoms

The district is hiring a company to spray insect repellent near athletic fields at its schools after mosquitoes with EEE were found in the East Hampton area.

The superintendent says all school and town activities including sports games will end at dusk until the threat is over.

Related: Do’s and don’ts of bug spray

Click on the button below to find out if mosquitoes in your area are carrying the West Nile virus, the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or the Jamestown Canyon virus:

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.