EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hampton will hire three more armed security guards for its schools following a vote Tuesday evening at a town meeting.

About 100 people voted in favor of appropriating $85,000 from the 2023 fiscal year budget to hire the three employees. The funds will be used to hire, train, equip and employ the security guards.

It’s the most recent security move from the district, which voted in August to add armed security guards to its middle and two elementary schools. The high school has had an armed guard since 2019.