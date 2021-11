KILLINGLY Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency road work closes the left lane on I-395 North in Killingly Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation reported the incident.

Emergency Road Work – KILLINGLY #I395 North at Exit 43 (ATTAWGN CROSSNG RD) at 11/13/2021 7:29:37 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 13, 2021

The maintenance is being done between exits 41 and 43 on I-395 North. The left lane is closed.

The duration of the road closure and cause of the emergency maintenance is unknown at this time.