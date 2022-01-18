EMTs start nonprofit with focus on reducing overdose deaths in Middlesex County

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two EMTs started a nonprofit aimed at reducing overdoses during the opioid crisis.

It is called the Middletown Harm Reduction Initiative. Livia Cox and Nick Wells started the nonprofit, which involves things like a syringe exchange program. They also provide Narcan to people who use drugs and other people who want to make sure the people they know who use drugs stay safer and alive.

“Probably the best feeling is when clients will let us know that they successfully used Naloxone, Narcan and were able to save the life of a loved one or even somebody that they didn’t know. Sometimes it’s just a stranger on the street that they see. They recognize the signs of overdose and they are able put their… what we’ve trained them to do during our Narcan trainings into action,” Cox said.

Cox is a senior at Wesleyan University and Wells just graduated.

A lot of the items Cox is able to give out are donated to her group. Since it is a nonprofit, they are able to write grants to get additional support.

Tune into News 8 at 6 to see the full story.