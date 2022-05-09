DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greenbacker family has farming roots that go back to the 1700s, and the Brookfield Farm in Durham has been in the family for nearly 40 years.

A few years ago was a very emotional time for the family when it sold most of its 350 cows — 220 during an auction in 2018 alone. The family kept some of the cows for personal reasons, but it shut down its major dairy farm operation.

The Greenbacker family has had to make another difficult decision. They are selling a 415-acre farm, including seven houses, several barns, an equestrian center with an indoor arena, and a pond on the property.

Joe Greenbacker and his brother, Dave, are running the farm right now. Greenbacker’s daughter, Melissa, owns the remaining cows and is really the only one interested in farming, so they aren’t able to sustain the family business anymore.

They are listing the farm for just under $5 million.

“I’m sure I’ll be sad to see it go, but on the other hand, I think somebody else can do a better job of maintaining it and preserving it into the future,” Greenbacker said.

Whoever buys the property doesn’t necessarily have to run it as a farm, but because it is part of a preservation program with the state, it would have to be used for an agricultural purpose or kept as open space.