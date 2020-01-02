Essex community to hold vigil for safe return of missing 16-year-old girl

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and the tri-town community, consisting of Deep River, Essex and Chester, are still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

No one has heard from Katherine Konrad since December 20, 2019, according to Connecticut State Police.

Now, the residents of area are coming together to hold a vigil for Kate’s safe return.

Mike Barile, Principal of Valley Regional High School in Deep River told News 8, “The school has been working closely with her parents and church community to plan this nondenominational service of hope.”

The vigil will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church in Essex.

The high school is also providing counselors for students affected by this situation.

Police believe Kate is traveling to Tennessee with 22-year-old Kyle Sheehan. There is an active Silver Alert for Kate.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.