Breaking News
PD: Baby seen at Bridgeport Hospital not missing Ansonia girl, Vanessa Morales
Live Now
Senator Blumenthal announces federal funding to combat opioid crisis

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Essex community to hold vigil for safe return of missing 16-year-old girl

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and the tri-town community, consisting of Deep River, Essex and Chester, are still searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

No one has heard from Katherine Konrad since December 20, 2019, according to Connecticut State Police.

Now, the residents of area are coming together to hold a vigil for Kate’s safe return.

Mike Barile, Principal of Valley Regional High School in Deep River told News 8, “The school has been working closely with her parents and church community to plan this nondenominational service of hope.”

The vigil will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church in Essex.

The high school is also providing counselors for students affected by this situation.

Original Story: Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Essex

Police believe Kate is traveling to Tennessee with 22-year-old Kyle Sheehan. There is an active Silver Alert for Kate.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Essex community to hold vigil for safe return of missing 16-year-old girl

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Essex community to hold vigil for safe return of missing 16-year-old girl"

American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Clinton

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Clinton"

Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in Westbrook on Christmas Eve

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in Westbrook on Christmas Eve"

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Deep River

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Deep River"

Old Saybrook man arrested for manslaughter charges in Fentanyl overdose death

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook man arrested for manslaughter charges in Fentanyl overdose death"

Powder Ridge kicks off ski season with New England Winter Festival

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Powder Ridge kicks off ski season with New England Winter Festival"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss