ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 20 books were removed from curated Pride Month displays at the Essex Library by an anonymous visitor on Saturday, library officials said.

The library said they are “disappointed and troubled” by the unauthorized disassembly of the display and are investigating the incident.

On June 1, the library displayed a collection of books for and about the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of the celebration of Pride Month throughout June.

“Essex Library is committed to providing free access to information for all individuals and families in our community and supports each person’s and each family’s freedom to choose what they want to read and decide what is important or relevant for their own lives,” the library said in a statement.

The library said materials in the Pride displays have since been found and restored.