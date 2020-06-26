Essex Steam Train and Riverboat opening for summer season

Middlesex

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat is starting up for the summer season.

Starting Saturday, they will be operating limited train and boat services. Kids can ride for free.

Rob Bradway, VP of Track and Property said, “We’re following all the state of Connecticut protocols and guidelines for masking, sanitation, disinfecting, social distancing.”

Be sure to go on their website or call to book a spot; excursions on the steam train & riverboat for this weekend are already sold out.

They are also offering Rail-Bike rides in Haddam for groups of two, three, or four people per bike.

