Essex Steam Train and Riverboat postpones North Pole Express until 2021, will hold outdoor experience this holiday season

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– The North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions in Essex have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat announced on their website that they have made the difficult but responsible decision to postpone their annual operation of The North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions until 2021.

The company says that due to the close proximity within the train cars and the interactive nature of the production, it is in the best interest of their customers and entertainers to instead produce an outdoor experience at Essex Station this holiday season.

This year’s event will be called Christmas Adventures at Essex Station and it will be an interactive, safe, and socially distant experience where you can navigate the grounds on a self-guided tour with sweet treats, photo opportunities and a visit with Santa at his workshop available.

Full details will be announced with a schedule for dining experiences aboard The Holiday Essex Clipper Dinner Trail here.

For the full letter from Essex Steam Train and Riverboat to their customers, read below: