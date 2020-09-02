Essex Steam Train and Riverboat postpones North Pole Express until 2021, will hold outdoor experience this holiday season

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– The North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions in Essex have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the full letter from Essex Steam Train and Riverboat to their customers, read below:
Dear Valued Customers,
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, your safety and comfort has been and continues to be our top priority. With that at the forefront of our minds and top of our list as we plan for the holidays, we have made the difficult, but responsible decision to postpone operation of The North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions until 2021. Due to the close proximity within the train cars and the interactive nature of our beloved North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy productions, it is in the best interest of our customers and entertainers to use our collective talents and produce an amazing outdoor experience at Essex Station this holiday season.
We are excited to invite you to experience Christmas Adventures at Essex Station! This will be an interactive, safe and socially distant experience for you to enjoy with family and friends as you navigate the grounds on an approximately 1 hour self-guided tour where sweet treats, photo opportunities, and a socially acceptable visit with Santa at his workshop are among the treats in store!
We LOVE Christmas!!! We REALLY love Christmas and look forward to the holidays as much as you and your family do, so we are working very hard on this spectacular outdoor holiday display that encompasses the spirit of the season and keeps the magic of Christmas alive! Combine this with a two hour dining ticket aboard The Essex Clipper Dinner Train for an extended and memorable experience for the more mature audience.
Full details will be announced shortly along with a schedule for dining experiences aboard The Holiday Essex Clipper Dinner Train (exclusive for 2020).
In the meantime, we hope that you stay safe and well.