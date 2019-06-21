Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) - As the weather heats up, so does dangerous behavior near the Essex Steam Train tracks.

The folks who run the Essex Steam Train say they've seen a sharp increase in young people doing dangerous things near the rail lines that run between Essex station and Eagle Landing State Park.

That includes riding bikes along the rail line and diving from rail bridges into local creeks.

In response, the steam train is hosting a rail safety seminar on July 9th at Essex station.

