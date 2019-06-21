Middlesex

Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) - As the weather heats up, so does dangerous behavior near the Essex Steam Train tracks.

The folks who run the Essex Steam Train say they've seen a sharp increase in young people doing dangerous things near the rail lines that run between Essex station and Eagle Landing State Park.

That includes riding bikes along the rail line and diving from rail bridges into local creeks.

In response, the steam train is hosting a rail safety seminar on July 9th at Essex station.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center