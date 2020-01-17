Essex teen missing for one month found safe in Oklahoma

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say an Essex teen who has been missing for about a month has been found safe in Oklahoma early Friday morning.

State Police say officers in Miami, Okla., found 16-year-old Katherine Konrad during a traffic stop.

She was with 22-year-old Kyle Sheehan. Back in December, police believed Konrad left with Sheehan to head towards Tennessee.

Kate is safe at this time, according to State Police.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.