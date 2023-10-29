ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man from Essex has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member to death.

Matthew Craig reportedly called police at about 1 a.m. Saturday to say that he’d stabbed someone, according to state police. Troopers responded to Main Street in the Ivoryton area of Essex, where they found a person who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and back.

The person, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead on scene, state police said.

Investigators said they spoke with two witnesses, who claimed the person killed was involved in a domestic dispute incident before Craig intervened.

Craig was transported to the Hartford Correctional Center, where he was charged with first-degree manslaughter. Due to a minor being present in the home at the time of the stabbing, state police said Craig was also charged with the risk of injury to a minor.

He is held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.