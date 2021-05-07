Eversource installs aerial markers over CT River with helicopter to keep low flying planes safe

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Eversource isn’t just about providing utility service to homes and businesses, but the company is also responsible for helping to keep low-flying planes safe in the air.

We have lift-off for this Eversource chopper. It’s mission is to stop an accident in the sky before it happens. These lines criss-crossing the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook sit only about 200 feet above the water.

“Aircrafts are not supposed to be that low, but nonetheless we want to make sure that pilots see these lines,” said Frank Poirot, Eversource Spokesperson.

The aerial makers are bright orange, white and red. The FAA recommends those colors to promote high visibility.

“Most pilots when they see them they know immediately there’s a wire hazard … or something in the air they’ve got to avoid,” said Poirot.

The goal here is to have the technician place the aerial maker on the line to provide visibility to any low flying aircraft.

“The crews are attaching these marker balls today to the upper most line, which not designed to carry electricity. It’s called the shield wire,” said Poirot.

Poirot says that wire protects the company’s electric lines, which are located below the aerial maker line to protect it from lighting strikes. A severe storm blew through area last year, knocking the markers to the ground. Right now, they’re being replaced by a tech that needs a specialized skill.

“The pilot is coordinating everything with the lineman is talking about. Get me closer, a little to the left, right things like that,” said Poirot.

It’s a perfect harmony high above the Connecticut River.