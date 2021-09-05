Families enjoy Haddam Neck Fair despite rainy weather Labor Day Weekend

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Many fairs are under way this Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut including Haddam Neck.

Even in the rain, many still had fun riding the rides and trying the food.

Families were happy to be back after a year of not having the fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dad, JD Bagnoli, and his son, Leo, from Killingworth, said it’s just nice to be out and about following a year of lockdowns on events like this.

“Love the fairs, being back,” JD told News 8. “Love seeing everyone outside, getting this guy [Leo] back out in the environment. He hasn’t been able to go a lot of these events so it’s fun to bring him out.”

JD said it’s his son’s first fair of the year but won’t be the last.

The Haddam Neck Fair dates back to the early 1900s and has been rated as a Major Agricultural Fair by the State of Connecticut.

The last day of the fair is Monday, Sept. 6, in Haddam.

