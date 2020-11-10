 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Family apprehends would-be robber at their Cromwell restaurant

Middlesex

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A family that found themselves victims of an attempted robbery came together to fight off the suspect.

Cromwell Police say they were called to Wooster Street Pizza just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a masked suspect pointed a gun at the owner of the business and demanded money.

But by the time the police arrived, the suspect was already being restrained, apprehended by the family that owns the restaurant.

Katerine Orellana of Wooster St. Pizza explained, “My dad starts chasing him. He’s able to get the gun away. And my dad starts chasing him. And I start chasing after both of them…He was almost able to get out, but I guess my brother-in-law heard us screaming. He came in at the right time and once he came in, he body-slammed him into the rack in the front of the store and we were able to stop him.”

Colton Balskus, 21, was arrested. Police say the gun turned out to be an airsoft gun, which is fake but looks real.

Police remind business owners that attempting to fight off a suspect is not recommended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Family apprehends would-be robber at their Cromwell restaurant

News /

New rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Middletown schools

News /

Middletown High School going remote for 2 weeks after student, teacher test positive for COVID-19

News /

Recently-renovated Middletown chapel vandalized, broken into

News /

Middletown, Old Lyme city clerk offices overwhelmed with absentee ballots, set to begin ballot processing ahead of Election Day

News /

New program gives Middletown school community access to rapid COVID-19 testing

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss