Family apprehends would-be robber at their Cromwell restaurant

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A family that found themselves victims of an attempted robbery came together to fight off the suspect.

Cromwell Police say they were called to Wooster Street Pizza just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a masked suspect pointed a gun at the owner of the business and demanded money.

But by the time the police arrived, the suspect was already being restrained, apprehended by the family that owns the restaurant.

Katerine Orellana of Wooster St. Pizza explained, “My dad starts chasing him. He’s able to get the gun away. And my dad starts chasing him. And I start chasing after both of them…He was almost able to get out, but I guess my brother-in-law heard us screaming. He came in at the right time and once he came in, he body-slammed him into the rack in the front of the store and we were able to stop him.”

Colton Balskus, 21, was arrested. Police say the gun turned out to be an airsoft gun, which is fake but looks real.

Police remind business owners that attempting to fight off a suspect is not recommended.