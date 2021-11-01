Fiery night expected at Middletown Board of Ed meeting over allegations of workplace harassment, intimidation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It could be a fiery night in Middletown where parents will converge on a common council meeting on Monday.
At issue: allegations of workplace harassment and intimidation by school administrators.
Last month, teachers made those allegations public. Soon after, Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner was granted a leave of absence.
Hundreds have signed an online petition demanding six points of action. They include:
- Placing everyone named in the complaints on paid leave pending an independent investigation
- The state leade an independent investigation
- Whistleblower protections
