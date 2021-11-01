Fiery night expected at Middletown Common Council meeting after allegations of workplace harassment, intimidation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It could be a fiery night in Middletown where parents will converge on a Common Council meeting on Monday.

At issue: allegations of workplace harassment and intimidation by school administrators.

RELATED: Middletown superintendent of schools granted leave of absence amid claims of harassment, intimidation in district

Last month, teachers made those allegations public. Soon after, Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner was granted a leave of absence.

Hundreds have signed an online petition demanding six points of action. They include:

  • Placing everyone named in the complaints on paid leave pending an independent investigation
  • The state leade an independent investigation
  • Whistleblower protections

RELATED: Middletown educators voicing concerns over harassment, intimidation in public school district

