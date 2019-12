EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hampton Fire Department tackled an overnight 8-alarm structure fire on Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to 48 Abbey Road in East Hampton for a large fire at around 10:13 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the family of the home got out safely with no injuries.

A few shots of members going to work battling last night’s structure fire in East Hampton. Posted by Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, December 2, 2019

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No other details have been confirmed.

