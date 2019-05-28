Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - Firefighters are trained for all kinds of rescue, including situations like this.

Crews in Old Saybrook were called to save a small dog that got stuck in a swamp over the weekend.

The department said the dog was trapped under some brush, and they had to use chainsaws to free it.

The pup is now safe and back home with its owners.

