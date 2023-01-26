WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted at the Cabins Motel in Westbrook on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The Clinton Fire Department confirmed that a fire broke out at one of the motel buildings located on Boston Post Road. Clinton and Old Saybrook fire departments were called in for assistance at the scene.

It is unclear whether or not the fire has been put out. Officials have not released any further information on the incident, such as what may have caused it or if any injuries are involved.

Travelers are advised to avoid Route 1 between Westbrook and Old Saybrook at this time.

