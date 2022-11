MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown emergency crews responded to a fire that erupted above a local liquor store.

The flames were reported just before 3:30 a.m. at a liquor store on South Main Street. Crews responded to the call and discovered it was the apartment on the second floor above the store that was on fire.

Officials were able to extinguish the flames. There is no word yet if anyone was injured during this blaze.

