MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown fire crews said they are responding to a blaze on Pine Street Thursday morning.

Crews said the house fire was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. Life Star is on the scene, and officials confirmed that one victim has been removed from the home.

There is no word yet on any injuries at the scene or what may have caused the flames.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.