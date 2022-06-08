MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The South Fire District and Middletown crews are working to put out a gas-fed fire on a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

Crews announced that a suspected gas-fed fire has broken out on a garbage truck, which may affect a nearby building on the 200 block of Main Street Extension. Crews worry the flames may travel from the truck to the facility.

According to their statement, nearly 800 lbs of compressed natural gas is involved in the blaze.

DEEP has been notified of this incident.

Middletown Fire has also stated it is urging people to use extreme caution in this area.

