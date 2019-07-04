Breaking News
Firefighters battle morning blaze in Durham

Middlesex

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an early morning fire in Durham.

First responders were dispatched to 49 Mountain Road in Durham for a reported structure fire.

No word has been mentioned on occupants of the structure or the severity of the fire.

Sources tell News 8 that the fire has been put out and residents of the home are out. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more information.

