Firefighters put out overnight 2nd alarm fire at multi-family residence on High Street

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at a multi-family residence on High Street overnight Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. and the fire was quickly put under control. The Killingworth, Madison, Guilford, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook fire departments all assisted.

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

The Clinton Fire Marshal, along with Clinton police and the Connecticut State Police fire and explosion investigation unit, are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clinton police investigating vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Rt. 81; LIFE STAR responds

News /

Coleman Brothers Carnival returns to Middletown as more of state reopens

News /

Shoreline fire departments hold annual food drive Saturday, Gil Simmons makes appearance

News /

Carnival comes to Middletown with safety protocols in place amid pandemic

News /

'We've raised over $71,000': Westbrook family's effort to support cancer research is back after pause

News /

Clinton police investigating several overnight carjackings and thefts

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss