Firefighters put out overnight 2nd alarm fire at multi-family residence on High Street

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at a multi-family residence on High Street overnight Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. and the fire was quickly put under control. The Killingworth, Madison, Guilford, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook fire departments all assisted.

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

The Clinton Fire Marshal, along with Clinton police and the Connecticut State Police fire and explosion investigation unit, are investigating the cause of the fire.