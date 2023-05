MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire quickly spread from a porch to the rest of a building Saturday afternoon in Middletown.

Fire crews initially responded to calls of a porch fire at 18 Portland St., but then learned that it was much larger than expected.

The fire was reported to have spread from the porch to the first and second floors of the building. Eight occupants were able to evacuate. They were not injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.