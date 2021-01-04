First responders in Old Saybrook receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Another day of vaccinations for first responders in Connecticut. this time in Old Saybrook.

Community Health Center Inc. hosted a vaccination clinic for first responders on Sunday at Old Saybrook Middle School as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine prioritization plan in our state.

Vice President of Practice Administration Metta Smith told News 8, “We’re working in conjunction with the town of Old Saybrook. They had a great setup here already, and had a call-to-action to help vaccinate as many first responders as possible.”

Chief Michael Spera of Old Saybrook Police said, “So we’re privileged in Old Saybrook to work with the Connecticut Health District and now CHC to provide vaccines to those eligible in Group 1-A, our first responders, and our heroes in the medical centers.”

Sunday’s event was part of a partnership between Community Health Center and the Town of Old Saybrook to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the area.