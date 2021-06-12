Five adults, two children displaced after Middletown structure fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Higby Road early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Westfield Section of Middletown on the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews located a heavy fire in an attached garage of a one-story ranch. Mutual aid was called in from Westfield, South District, Cromwell, and Middlefield.

Fire officials tell News 8 that there were no reported injuries to any residents or firefighters. Unfourtantly, three dogs perished in the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours.

American Red Cross is assisting five adults and two children who are displaced after the fire.

State and local fire marshals are on the scene investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

